An Emmy statuette, one of which will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19. Photo: AFP An Emmy statuette, one of which will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19. Photo: AFP
An Emmy statuette, one of which will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

The Crown and The Mandalorian in Emmy Awards race with 24 nominations each

  • The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the past two years
  • The September 19 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will include a limited in-person audience

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:01am, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Emmy statuette, one of which will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19. Photo: AFP An Emmy statuette, one of which will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19. Photo: AFP
An Emmy statuette, one of which will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE