Texas state congresswoman Senfronia Thompson and other Democratic members of the Texas legislature at the Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP Texas state congresswoman Senfronia Thompson and other Democratic members of the Texas legislature at the Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP
Texas state congresswoman Senfronia Thompson and other Democratic members of the Texas legislature at the Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Texas governor threatens to arrest Democrats who fled state to block voting law

  • Texas Democrats defy calls for their arrest in voting restrictions fight
  • US President Joe Biden accuses Republicans of ‘election subversion’

Topic |   US Politics
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:05am, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Texas state congresswoman Senfronia Thompson and other Democratic members of the Texas legislature at the Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP Texas state congresswoman Senfronia Thompson and other Democratic members of the Texas legislature at the Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP
Texas state congresswoman Senfronia Thompson and other Democratic members of the Texas legislature at the Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE