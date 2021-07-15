The Kuper Island Indian Residential School on Penelakut Island, formerly known as Kuper Island, near Chemainus, British Columbia, Canada in 1913. Photo: Courtesy of the Royal BC Museum / Royal Commission on Indian Affairs for the Province of British Columbia / Reuters
More than 160 unmarked graves discovered at another former boarding school in Canada
- The graves were found near the former Kuper Island Residential School in the province of British Columbia
- In recent weeks, hundreds of graves and remains of children’s bodies have been discovered at three other former residential schools for Indigenous children
