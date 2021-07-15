Two Los Angeles community groups are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by offering free marijuana. Photo: AP Two Los Angeles community groups are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by offering free marijuana. Photo: AP
Potshots: California coronavirus clinic offers free marijuana with vaccines

  • In a pop-up event titled ‘Joints for Jabs’, the first 150 residents to get vaccinated will receive a token redeemable for a free pre-rolled marijuana joint
  • Other vaccine incentives have included free beer, doughnuts, vehicles – and, in California’s case, US$1.5 million cheques

Tribune News Service
Updated: 2:49am, 15 Jul, 2021

