Two Los Angeles community groups are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by offering free marijuana. Photo: AP
Potshots: California coronavirus clinic offers free marijuana with vaccines
- In a pop-up event titled ‘Joints for Jabs’, the first 150 residents to get vaccinated will receive a token redeemable for a free pre-rolled marijuana joint
- Other vaccine incentives have included free beer, doughnuts, vehicles – and, in California’s case, US$1.5 million cheques
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
