Signs used during anti Asian hate protests are seen on display at the Museum of Chinese in America in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Chinatown museum reopens in New York with anti-Asian racism exhibition
- The museum dedicated to telling Chinese-American history reopening to the public on Wednesday, with an exhibit on Asian Americans and racism
- The exhibit was curated partially through submissions gathered during the pandemic and a surge of anti-Asian bias incidents around the country
