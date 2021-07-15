Signs used during anti Asian hate protests are seen on display at the Museum of Chinese in America in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP Signs used during anti Asian hate protests are seen on display at the Museum of Chinese in America in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Chinatown museum reopens in New York with anti-Asian racism exhibition

  • The museum dedicated to telling Chinese-American history reopening to the public on Wednesday, with an exhibit on Asian Americans and racism
  • The exhibit was curated partially through submissions gathered during the pandemic and a surge of anti-Asian bias incidents around the country

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:14am, 15 Jul, 2021

