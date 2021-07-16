Oliver Daemen, 18, is about to become the youngest person in space, Blue Origin announced on Thursday. Photo: Daemen Family via AP Oliver Daemen, 18, is about to become the youngest person in space, Blue Origin announced on Thursday. Photo: Daemen Family via AP
Blue Origin customer, 18, will become youngest astronaut to fly to space

  • Oliver Daemen, who graduated from high school last year and holds a private pilot’s license, joins Blue Origin’s maiden crewed spaceflight on July 20
  • Flying on New Shepard will fulfil a lifelong dream for Daemen, who has been fascinated by space, the moon and rockets since he was four, a statement said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:12am, 16 Jul, 2021

