Two men found dead in apparent double suicide at Gianni Versace’s former Miami mansion

  • The bodies were found by housekeeping staff on the eve of the anniversary of Versace’s murder by a suspected serial killer
  • Versace was shot twice in the head by Andrew Cunanan at his Miami home on July 15, 1997

Associated Press
Updated: 4:14am, 16 Jul, 2021

