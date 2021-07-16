Two men apparently killed themselves at the South Beach mansion in Miami, Florida that once belonged to Gianni Versace. Photo: AP
Two men found dead in apparent double suicide at Gianni Versace’s former Miami mansion
- The bodies were found by housekeeping staff on the eve of the anniversary of Versace’s murder by a suspected serial killer
- Versace was shot twice in the head by Andrew Cunanan at his Miami home on July 15, 1997
