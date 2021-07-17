DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, in June 2020. A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered an end to the Obama-era programme, which prevented the deportations of some immigrants brought into the United States as children. Photo: TNS
US federal judge blocks new applications to ‘Dreamers’ programme, which protects immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation
- District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme and argued it was illegally created
- Hanen said the order does not require the government to take ‘any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any DACA recipient’
