US President Joe Biden during a news conference. Photo: AP
Biden warns vaccination misinformation on social media is ‘killing people’, White House urges Facebook to intervene
- ‘The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,’ Biden told reporters at the White House
- Scepticism has been fuelled both by false posts online and by Republican politicians claiming vaccinations are part of attempts at government control
