Immigration rights activists hold a rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington in 2019. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden vows to appeal ruling against ‘Dreamers’ immigration programme
- Biden said a judge’s decision to curb a programme that protects undocumented migrants brought to the US as children was ‘deeply disappointing’
- The ruling also did not immediately affect the status of people already accepted to the immigration programme
Topic | United States
