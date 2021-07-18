A smartphone screen displays a new policy on Covid-19 misinformation with a Facebook website in the background. Photo: AFP
Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals
- Joe Biden on Friday said the social media platform is ‘killing people’ by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate
- ‘Data shows that 85 per cent of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against Covid-19,’ Facebook said in a corporate blog post
Topic | United States
A smartphone screen displays a new policy on Covid-19 misinformation with a Facebook website in the background. Photo: AFP