A smartphone screen displays a new policy on Covid-19 misinformation with a Facebook website in the background. Photo: AFP A smartphone screen displays a new policy on Covid-19 misinformation with a Facebook website in the background. Photo: AFP
United States
Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals

  • Joe Biden on Friday said the social media platform is ‘killing people’ by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate
  • ‘Data shows that 85 per cent of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against Covid-19,’ Facebook said in a corporate blog post

Reuters
Updated: 6:49am, 18 Jul, 2021

