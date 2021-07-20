Despite a lack of outreach from political campaigns, young Asian-American voters were still highly motivated to turn out at the polls. Photo: Shutterstock
Young Asian-Americans played major role in bolstering a critical voting bloc in 2020
- Analysis finds that young Asian-Americans had one of the largest increases in voter participation last year of any racial or ethnic group
- Roughly 47 per cent of Asian-American voters under 30 cast a ballot in last year’s election, according to analysis by Tufts University in Massachusetts
Topic | United States
