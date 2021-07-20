US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Joe Biden recasts criticism of Facebook over vaccine misinformation
- On Friday, Biden said Facebook is ‘killing people’ by not acting forcefully enough to combat vaccine-related misinformation
- Biden said his comments were not meant to be taken literally and he was challenging Facebook to do more to prevent the spread of inaccurate information
Topic | Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: Reuters