A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters
A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Canada to let fully vaccinated US citizens enter country from August 9

  • Travellers from the rest of the world who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be admitted to Canada from September 7
  • Asked if the US would reciprocate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said ‘we are continuing to review our travel restrictions’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:55am, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters
A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE