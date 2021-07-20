A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Canada to let fully vaccinated US citizens enter country from August 9
- Travellers from the rest of the world who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be admitted to Canada from September 7
- Asked if the US would reciprocate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said ‘we are continuing to review our travel restrictions’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A US Customs and Protection vehicle at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters