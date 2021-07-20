About 2,500 Afghans who worked for the US government and their families will be housed at a military base in Virginia pending approval of their visas. Photo: AP
Afghans who helped US government will be evacuated to Virginia army base
- Members of Congress have expressed alarm about the fate of Afghans who worked for the US over the past 20 years
- About 2,500 Afghans and their families will be temporarily housed at Fort Lee, a military base in Virginia, starting next week
