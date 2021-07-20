INTRODUCTION

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, is headed to space on Tuesday.

Bezos was expected to blast off aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle for a suborbital flight as part of a history-making crew.

Barring technical or weather-related delays, New Shepard was due to blast off about 9am ET (9pm Hong Kong time) from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility some 32km (20 miles) outside the rural Texas town of Van Horn.

The American billionaire will be flying on an 11-minute voyage to the edge of space, nine days after British rival Richard Branson was aboard his competing space tourism company Virgin Galactic’s successful inaugural suborbital flight from New Mexico.

Branson got to space first, but Bezos planned to fly higher – 100km (62 miles) for Blue Origin compared to 86km for Virgin Galactic – in what experts call the world’s first unpiloted space flight with an all-civilian crew.

Jeff Bezos, along with his Blue Origin crew members. Photo: Blue Origin

Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, and his brother and private equity executive Mark Bezos were being joined in the flight by two others. Pioneering female aviator Wally Funk, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen, 18, were set to become the oldest and youngest people to reach space.

“I am excited, but not anxious. We’ll see how I feel when I’m strapped into my seat,” Bezos said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday. “We’re ready. The vehicle’s ready. This team is amazing. I feel very good about it. And I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it, too.”

The New Shepard booster lands during a 2019 mission. File photo: TNS

New Shepard is a fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo that cannot be piloted from inside the spacecraft. It is completely computer-flown and will have none of Blue Origin’s staff astronauts or trained personnel on board.

In contrast, Virgin Galactic used a space plane with a pair of pilots on board.

New Shepard is set to hurtle at speeds upwards of 3,540kmh (2,200mph) to an altitude of about 100km, the so-called Karman line set by an international aeronautics body as defining the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

During the flight, the crew should be able to unbuckle for a few minutes of weightlessness. Then, the capsule should fall back to Earth under parachutes, using a last-minute retro-thrust system that expels a “pillow of air” for a soft landing at 1.6km/h in the Texas desert.