John Kerry delivers a policy speech in the Nash Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China and America must work together to tackle climate change, says US envoy John Kerry

  • ‘America needs China to succeed in slashing emissions. China needs America to do the same,’ said Kerry
  • China, the US and India are the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases

Associated Press
Updated: 2:43am, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
