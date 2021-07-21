John Kerry delivers a policy speech in the Nash Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China and America must work together to tackle climate change, says US envoy John Kerry
- ‘America needs China to succeed in slashing emissions. China needs America to do the same,’ said Kerry
- China, the US and India are the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases
Topic | US-China relations
John Kerry delivers a policy speech in the Nash Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London on Tuesday. Photo: AP