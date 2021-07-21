Jailed media mogul Harvey Weinstein faces fresh charges of sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP Jailed media mogul Harvey Weinstein faces fresh charges of sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP
Jailed media mogul Harvey Weinstein faces fresh charges of sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP
Harvey Weinstein transferred to Los Angeles to face rape and sex assault charges

  • The Hollywood producer has been serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault in New York since last year
  • Weinstein is accused in Los Angeles of rape and sexual assault of five women, which could land him in prison for an additional 140 years

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:43am, 21 Jul, 2021

