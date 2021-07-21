Jailed media mogul Harvey Weinstein faces fresh charges of sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP
Harvey Weinstein transferred to Los Angeles to face rape and sex assault charges
- The Hollywood producer has been serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault in New York since last year
- Weinstein is accused in Los Angeles of rape and sexual assault of five women, which could land him in prison for an additional 140 years
Topic | United States
