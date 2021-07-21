Tom Barrack was arrested on Tuesday in California on charges of conspiring to influence Donald Trump’s foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP
Donald Trump ally and fundraiser Tom Barrack charged with acting as a foreign agent for UAE
- Barrack and two others are charged with acting and conspiring to act as unregistered agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018
- According to prosecutors, the three engaged in unlawful efforts to advance the interests of the UAE in the US at the direction of senior UAE officials
Topic | United States
