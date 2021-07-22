Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, collapsed on June 24. Photo: Miami Herald / TNS
Families of Surfside building collapse victims to receive US$150 million in compensation, judge rules
- The sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from the sale of the property where the structure once stood
- The payout does not count any proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse which killed at least 97 people
Topic | United States
