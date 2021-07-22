US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Biden tells Americans to ‘act like they care’ and get vaccinated
- The US president expressed pointed frustration over his country’s slowing vaccination rate, pleading for Americans to step up and get inoculated
- ‘If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalised, you’re not going to be in the IC unit, and you’re not going to die’, he told a forum in Cincinnati
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters