US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Biden tells Americans to ‘act like they care’ and get vaccinated

  • The US president expressed pointed frustration over his country’s slowing vaccination rate, pleading for Americans to step up and get inoculated
  • ‘If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalised, you’re not going to be in the IC unit, and you’re not going to die’, he told a forum in Cincinnati

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press in Cincinnati, Ohio

Updated: 9:37am, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE