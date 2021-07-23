A demonstrator in solidarity with protests in Cuba outside the White House on July 18. Photo: Getty Images / TNS A demonstrator in solidarity with protests in Cuba outside the White House on July 18. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
A demonstrator in solidarity with protests in Cuba outside the White House on July 18. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden hits Cuba with more sanctions over its violent crackdown on protesters

  • The sanctions target government ministers who are deemed responsible for the repression of protesters demanding more freedom, food and health care
  • It is unclear what effect the sanctions would have, since few of the blacklisted individuals are likely to have assets or business dealings in the US

Topic |   United States
DPA
DPA

Updated: 7:38am, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator in solidarity with protests in Cuba outside the White House on July 18. Photo: Getty Images / TNS A demonstrator in solidarity with protests in Cuba outside the White House on July 18. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
A demonstrator in solidarity with protests in Cuba outside the White House on July 18. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE