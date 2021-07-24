Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed to dissolve their marriage in 2016. File photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Private judge in Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce disqualified by court
- A court agreed with Jolie that Judge John Ouderkirk had financially benefited from separate work with Pitt’s lawyers and failed to disclose it
- The A-listers filed to dissolve their marriage in 2016 and have remained locked in a court battle since
