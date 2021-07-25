The Dixie fire in the Prattville, Plumas County, California, US on Friday. Photo: AFP
Fires continue to spread through western United States, destroying homes
- In California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday proclaimed a state of emergency for four northern counties because of the fires
- Five firefighters were injured on Thursday when swirling winds blew flames back on them as they worked on a fire in Devil’s Creek, Montana
