The Dixie fire in the Prattville, Plumas County, California, US on Friday. Photo: AFP The Dixie fire in the Prattville, Plumas County, California, US on Friday. Photo: AFP
The Dixie fire in the Prattville, Plumas County, California, US on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Fires continue to spread through western United States, destroying homes

  • In California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday proclaimed a state of emergency for four northern counties because of the fires
  • Five firefighters were injured on Thursday when swirling winds blew flames back on them as they worked on a fire in Devil’s Creek, Montana

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:32am, 25 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Dixie fire in the Prattville, Plumas County, California, US on Friday. Photo: AFP The Dixie fire in the Prattville, Plumas County, California, US on Friday. Photo: AFP
The Dixie fire in the Prattville, Plumas County, California, US on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE