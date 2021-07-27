United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir. Photo: UN Photo / Xinhua
World leaders can attend annual United Nations meeting in New York in person
- Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic kept world leaders from attending their annual meeting for the first time in the 75-year history of the UN
- General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said the UN is able to host an in-person high-level week from September 21-30
Topic | United Nations
United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir. Photo: UN Photo / Xinhua