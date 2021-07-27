Thomas Barrack leaves the US District Court of Eastern District of New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE illegal lobbying case
- The charges against Barrack include secretly lobbying the Trump administration for the UAE and lying to investigators about dealings with the UAE
- Barrack and two others are charged with failing to register as lobbyists and of using their influence to advance the UAE’s foreign policy in the US
