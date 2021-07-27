US President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden, Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi seal deal to end US combat mission in Iraq by end of year
- The agreement formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021 comes more than 18 years after US troops were sent to the country
- Biden and Mustafa al-Kadhimi met in the Oval Office for their first face-to-face talks as part of a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq
