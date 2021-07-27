Blue Origin’s New Shepard lifts off from the launch pad in Van Horn, Texas on July 20. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Jeff Bezos offers Nasa US$2 billion in exchange for Blue Origin moon mission contract
- Nasa in April awarded Elon Musk’s SpaceX a US$2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024
- In a letter to Nasa, Bezos said Blue Origin would waive payments in the government’s current financial year and the next ones after that up to US$2 billion
