Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Mary Simon sworn in as Canada’s first indigenous governor general
- Simon’s appointment comes after the discoveries of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at church-run residential schools for Canada’s indigenous children
- ‘I am honoured, humble and ready to be Canada’s first indigenous governor general,’ said Simon at a ceremony in Ottawa’s Senate on Monday
Topic | Canada
