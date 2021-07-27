Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Mary Simon sworn in as Canada’s first indigenous governor general

  • Simon’s appointment comes after the discoveries of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at church-run residential schools for Canada’s indigenous children
  • ‘I am honoured, humble and ready to be Canada’s first indigenous governor general,’ said Simon at a ceremony in Ottawa’s Senate on Monday

Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:38am, 27 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Mary Simon speaks after being sworn-in as the first indigenous Governor General of Canada during a ceremony in the Senate chamber in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE