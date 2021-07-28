Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges at a Select Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
politico | Police officers label January 6 rioters ‘terrorists’ in select committee hearing
- During Tuesday’s hearing, the officers detailed attacks by rioters and hand-to-hand combat on January 6 as they defended the Capitol building
- ‘There was an attack carried out on January 6 and a hitman sent them,’ said officer Harry Dunn, referring to allegations that Donald Trump incited the riots
Topic | United States
