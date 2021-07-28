Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges at a Select Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges at a Select Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges at a Select Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
United States
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Police officers label January 6 rioters ‘terrorists’ in select committee hearing

  • During Tuesday’s hearing, the officers detailed attacks by rioters and hand-to-hand combat on January 6 as they defended the Capitol building
  • ‘There was an attack carried out on January 6 and a hitman sent them,’ said officer Harry Dunn, referring to allegations that Donald Trump incited the riots

Topic |   United States
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 4:21am, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges at a Select Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges at a Select Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges at a Select Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE