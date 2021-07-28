People wear masks while walking inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP People wear masks while walking inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
People wear masks while walking inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US changes course on indoor mask guidelines as Delta variant surges

  • The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors
  • President Joe Biden said his administration was considering requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:57am, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wear masks while walking inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP People wear masks while walking inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
People wear masks while walking inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE