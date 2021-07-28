Since then, senior members of the Biden administration’s national security team have been in constant contact with senior members of the Kremlin over cyberattacks on the United States, the White House has said.

Biden also highlighted the threats posed by China, referring to President Xi Jinping as “deadly earnest about becoming the most powerful military force in the world, as well as the largest and most prominent economy in the world by the mid-40s, the 2040s.”

During his speech to about 120 ODNI employees and senior leadership officials, Biden also thanked members of US intelligence agencies, emphasised his confidence in the work they do and said he will not exert political pressure on them. The ODNI oversees 17 US intelligence organisations.

“I’ll never politicise the work you do. You have my word on that,” he said. “It’s too important for our country,” he said.

Biden’s comments offered a clear departure from remarks made by his predecessor Donald Trump, who had a contentious relationship with intelligence agencies over issues such as its assessment that Russia had interfered to help Trump win the 2016 election and its role in revealing that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden.