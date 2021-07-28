Ed Buck was convicted of charges that he supplied the methamphetamine that killed two men during ‘party-and-play’ encounters at his flat. Photo: TNS
Wealthy US political donor Ed Buck convicted in drug overdose deaths of two men
- Ed Buck supplied meth that killed two men during ‘party-and-play’ encounters at his West Hollywood flat
- The conviction could mean that Buck, 66, will spend the rest of his life in prison
Topic | Drugs
