Huawei
Biden nominates Huawei prosecutor Thea Kendler for key China export post

  • The lawyer on the US criminal case against Meng Wanzhou is the president’s pick for assistant secretary for export administration at the Commerce Department
  • Meng’s arrest in Vancouver has strained ties between the United States, Canada and China

Reuters
Updated: 6:40am, 29 Jul, 2021

