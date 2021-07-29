Northwest Territories, Canada. Geologist Elizabeth Turner may have found the earliest fossil record of animal life on Earth in the area shown. Photo: AP
Geologist may have discovered oldest animal fossils ever: 890 million years old
- Fossils found in a remote area of northwestern Canada accessible only by helicopter
- Until now, the oldest undisputed fossil sponges date to around 558 million years ago
