The US National Tsunami Warning Centre issued this ‘event picture’ after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula. Photo: NWS Tsunami Alerts
Tsunami warning after 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaska peninsula
- Shallow earthquake struck 91km southeast of the Alaskan town of Perryville
- Tsunami warnings issued for Alaska’s southeast, Hawaii and Guam
Topic | Earthquakes
