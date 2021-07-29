The US National Tsunami Warning Centre issued this ‘event picture’ after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula. Photo: NWS Tsunami Alerts The US National Tsunami Warning Centre issued this ‘event picture’ after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula. Photo: NWS Tsunami Alerts
Earthquakes
Tsunami warning after 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaska peninsula

  • Shallow earthquake struck 91km southeast of the Alaskan town of Perryville
  • Tsunami warnings issued for Alaska’s southeast, Hawaii and Guam

Updated: 3:57pm, 29 Jul, 2021

