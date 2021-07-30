Scarlett Johansson is seen in a clip from Black Widow. Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow streaming release, saying it cost her millions
- The actress says the company breached her contract by airing the movie online at the same time it opened in cinemas, costing the star millions of dollars
- According to the lawsuit, Johansson was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-hyped Marvel superhero film
Topic | Disney
Scarlett Johansson is seen in a clip from Black Widow. Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney