A broken-off minaret from the Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag in Changji outside Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in May. Photo: Reuters A broken-off minaret from the Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag in Changji outside Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in May. Photo: Reuters
A broken-off minaret from the Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag in Changji outside Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in May. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang
World /  United States & Canada

US lawmakers call on Hilton to cut link to Xinjiang project at site of bulldozed mosque

  • Location is ‘emblematic of Chinese government’s campaign to destroy Uygur religious and cultural sites’, US politicians say in letter to CEO
  • Researchers say authorities demolished or damaged around 16,000 mosques and more than half of Xinjiang’s other religious sites in recent years

Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:27am, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A broken-off minaret from the Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag in Changji outside Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in May. Photo: Reuters A broken-off minaret from the Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag in Changji outside Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in May. Photo: Reuters
A broken-off minaret from the Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag in Changji outside Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in May. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE