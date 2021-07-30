The charges mark a steep downfall for Trevor Milton, who founded Phoenix-based Nikola in 2014 and was its CEO until June 2020. File photo: Reuters The charges mark a steep downfall for Trevor Milton, who founded Phoenix-based Nikola in 2014 and was its CEO until June 2020. File photo: Reuters
Nikola founder Trevor Milton freed on US$100 million bail after fraud arrest

  • US charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investors
  • Judge allows Milton to go free on US$100 million bond

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:23am, 30 Jul, 2021

