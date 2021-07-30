America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic. File photo: AFP America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic. File photo: AFP
America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US targets unvaccinated as world races to contain Delta variant

  • Joe Biden pushes cash reward to get vaccinated, new rules for federal workers
  • Israel the first country to offer third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:17pm, 30 Jul, 2021

