Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle. Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos has offered Nasa a US$2 billion discount to allow his company to build a Moon lander. Photo: AFP
US agency rejects Blue Origin protest over Nasa lunar lander contract
- Blue Origin and defence contractor Dynetics Inc challenged the US$2.9 billion award to SpaceX for the lander, arguing Nasa was required to make multiple awards
- Blue Origin contended Nasa gave SpaceX an unfair advantage by letting it revise its pricing
Topic | Jeff Bezos
