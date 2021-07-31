Dr Rochelle Walensky, director at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: Getty Images / TNS Dr Rochelle Walensky, director at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Majority of coronavirus cases at Massachusetts public events were vaccinated, study shows

  • The study, published by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, showed that three-quarters of those infected were fully vaccinated
  • The new study’s authors recommended that local health authorities consider requiring masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status

Reuters
Updated: 2:43am, 31 Jul, 2021

