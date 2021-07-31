Dr Rochelle Walensky, director at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Majority of coronavirus cases at Massachusetts public events were vaccinated, study shows
- The study, published by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, showed that three-quarters of those infected were fully vaccinated
- The new study’s authors recommended that local health authorities consider requiring masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
