Cubans gather at Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington to demand Joe Biden provide humanitarian help to their country. Zuma Press Wire / DPA
US issues more Cuba sanctions as Joe Biden prepares to meet Cuban American leaders
- Biden will discuss plans to augment US embassy staff in Cuba to provide more help to the Cuban people
- The US Treasury Department said the sanctions were a reaction to ‘actions to suppress peaceful, pro-democratic protests in Cuba that began on July 11’
Topic | United States
Cubans gather at Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington to demand Joe Biden provide humanitarian help to their country. Zuma Press Wire / DPA