Amazon has been fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU’s data protection rules. Photo: AFP
Amazon fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over data privacy breach
- ‘Amazon’s processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation,’ Amazon said in a securities filing
- The fine was believed to be the largest ever for a data protection violation since the passage of the regulation
Topic | Amazon
