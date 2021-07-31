Amazon has been fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU’s data protection rules. Photo: AFP Amazon has been fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU’s data protection rules. Photo: AFP
Amazon has been fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU’s data protection rules. Photo: AFP
Amazon
World /  United States & Canada

Amazon fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over data privacy breach

  • ‘Amazon’s processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation,’ Amazon said in a securities filing
  • The fine was believed to be the largest ever for a data protection violation since the passage of the regulation

Topic |   Amazon
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:58am, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Amazon has been fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU’s data protection rules. Photo: AFP Amazon has been fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU’s data protection rules. Photo: AFP
Amazon has been fined US$880 million by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU’s data protection rules. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE