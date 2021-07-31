Former US President Donald Trump pictured at a rally in Arizona on July 24. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Trump’s tax returns available to investigators after US Justice Department reversal
- In a one-two punch, the department also disclosed a memo showing the former president had urged officials to falsely claim his election defeat was ‘corrupt’
- Trump, the first president in 40 years not to release his tax returns, has long fought them being handed over to congressional investigators
Topic | Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump pictured at a rally in Arizona on July 24. Photo: Getty Images/AFP