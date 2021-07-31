The SolarWinds campaign infiltrated dozens of private sector companies and at least nine US government agencies. Photo: Bloomberg
US says Russians tied to SolarWinds cyberattack hacked federal prosecutors
- The Justice Department said 80 per cent of Microsoft email accounts used by employees in the four attorney offices in New York were breached
- It said all victims had been notified and it is working to mitigate ‘operational, security and privacy risks’ caused by the hack
