Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump is owed US$1 million tax refund for Chicago skyscraper, tax agency rules
- In June, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the Trump International Hotel & Tower’s rooms and retail space
- The dispute is the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle over Trump’s tax bills that has led to more than US$14 million in tax breaks for Trump
