Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump is owed US$1 million tax refund for Chicago skyscraper, tax agency rules

  • In June, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the Trump International Hotel & Tower’s rooms and retail space
  • The dispute is the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle over Trump’s tax bills that has led to more than US$14 million in tax breaks for Trump

Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:02am, 1 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE