Cori Bush speaks to supporters as she spends the night outside the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
US congresswoman spends night outside Capitol to protest against return of evictions
- Cori Bush was evicted three times and lived in her car with her two children before her career in politics
- Bush urged an Instagram audience to join her call to stop the moratorium on Saturday of a pandemic freeze on evictions from expiring
