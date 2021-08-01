A pharmacy technician in Tampa, Florida administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to a patient on Friday. Photo: Reuters A pharmacy technician in Tampa, Florida administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to a patient on Friday. Photo: Reuters
A pharmacy technician in Tampa, Florida administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to a patient on Friday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new cases

  • The state has become the new national epicentre for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the US
  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:54am, 1 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pharmacy technician in Tampa, Florida administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to a patient on Friday. Photo: Reuters A pharmacy technician in Tampa, Florida administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to a patient on Friday. Photo: Reuters
A pharmacy technician in Tampa, Florida administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to a patient on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE