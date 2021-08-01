A pharmacy technician in Tampa, Florida administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to a patient on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new cases
- The state has become the new national epicentre for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the US
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
