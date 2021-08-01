Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Vote them out’: country musician Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally

  • Clergy, politicians, constituents and musicians all spoke against proposals to impose voter restrictions in Texas
  • ‘If you don’t like who’s in there, vote them out,’ Nelson sang, inviting the crowd to join him in singing lyrics about taking a stand at the ballot box

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:13am, 1 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE