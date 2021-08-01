Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
‘Vote them out’: country musician Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
- Clergy, politicians, constituents and musicians all spoke against proposals to impose voter restrictions in Texas
- ‘If you don’t like who’s in there, vote them out,’ Nelson sang, inviting the crowd to join him in singing lyrics about taking a stand at the ballot box
Topic | United States
Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images / AFP